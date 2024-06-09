Art & Entertainment

When Imran Khan’s Story Pitch Was Blatantly Stolen By Television Channel

Actor Imran Khan recently shared how one of his stories was stolen by the executives of a television channel.

Imran Khan
Imran Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Imran Khan recently shared how one of his stories was stolen by the executives of a television channel.

The actor revealed that after returning to India in 2005, following the completion of his studies, he aspired to become a director and writer, with acting not initially on his mind. He created a folder of his stories and went in “cold” (without telling anyone about his industry connections) to pitch to a television channel. Imran told Humans of Bombay that while the channel appreciated his ideas, he never heard from them again.

It wasn't until one of his actress friends mentioned being cast in a role with the story bearing a striking resemblance to the outline of the script that he submitted. The actor said: "I went to meet her, and when she gave me the script, it bore a striking resemblance to the outline of my story. So, they took my pitch and expanded it to make an episode. I tried to call those guys and get in touch with them but could never catch a hold of them to ask them, ‘What did you guys do?’” This experience not only changed something in Imran but also led him to meet Abbas Tyrewala, with whom he later collaborated on his debut movie, ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’.

Imran decided to screen test for a film, thinking that if he succeeded as an actor, he would have name recognition and could leverage his acting credentials to make the movies he wanted. The film has its own journey, Imran shared that the film had a three-year journey in the making and was initially produced by Jhamu Sughand, who was working on Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulaal’ and ‘Johnny Gaddaar’. However, when Jhamu Sughand’s production company encountered difficulties, Imran took the film and asked his uncle, Aamir Khan, to help them find a producer.

Aamir took a pause and said, “You know, I’m a producer.” Imran then told him that he is more of a serious film producer, having made films like ‘Lagaan’ or ‘Taare Zameen Par’. However, Aamir said that he would like to hear the narration after six months, and if he likes it, he will produce it.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  2. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
  3. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  4. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  5. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown