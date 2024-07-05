Art & Entertainment

Watch: Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza And Gang Sing 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' As Film Turns 16; Fans Request To Re-Release It

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' cast reunited as the film completed 16 years on Thursday, June 4. Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza and the gang crooned the title song.

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' cast reunion
2008 film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' completed 16 years on Thursday, July 4. The cult romantic comedy starred Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan. It was his acting debut and also marked the directorial debut of Abbas Tyrewala. The film also starred Genelia D'Souza, Manjari Fadnis, Nirav Mehta, Sugandha Garg, Alishka Varde and Karan Makhija among others.

To mark 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's 16-year anniversary, the primary cast reunited and crooned the song 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' which was the title song in the film.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan Productions, who backed the film, took to its Instagram handle and shared the video with the caption, “16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love (red heart emoji).” They sang the song separately in different locations, and it was put in a single video.

The video starts with Imran aka Jai, lying down on a beach, wearing a white light blue t-shirt and a checkered shirt over it. Aditi aka Genelia D'Souza sings from different place. She was in an olive green jacket over a black top, and tied her hair behind her head. Then comes Meghna aka Manjari Fadnis wearing a yellow dress. She was seen sitting in a room. What was more surprising was the other gang members who have changed a lot lookwise. They looked unrecognisable.

Jiggy aka Nirav Mehta donned an olive green shirt, a white hat, and sported long locks. He sang amidst the background of palm trees. Bombs aka Alishka Varde also looked totally different. Rotlu aka Karan Makhija, was the real surprise as he lost so much weight and also sported a bald head. He appeared in the video wearing a maroon T-shirt. Sugandha also joined in the video.

Murli Sharma who played CISF inspector too showed up and said, “Agli baar ye gaana gaaya na toh goli maar doonga” (I'll shoot you the next time you sing this song). For the unversed, it was his dialogue to Imran's Jai in the film's climax scene at the airport when he sings the same song to propose to Genelia's Aditi.

The video turned fans nostalgic and they requested to re-release the film. One wrote, ''We want Jaane tu Ya Jaane Na in Theatres again'', while another commented, ''Please please re-release this''. ''Petition to re-release this movie,'' wrote another.

