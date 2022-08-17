Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Huma Qureshi On Male Actors Avoiding Two-Hero Films: ‘Women Are Far More Secure Than Men In This Industry’

Huma Qureshi talked about the reason why male actors are insecure about doing two-hero films in Bollywood and why they avoid them.

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:40 pm

During his appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’, actor Akshay Kumar claimed that most male actors in Bollywood are not comfortable doing multi-starrers or even two-hero films. Without taking any names, Akshay had said, “there are a lot of actors who won’t do a 2-hero or 3-hero project” and he “scratches” his head to find the reason behind it.

Now actress Huma Qureshi, who is set to star in multi-starrers like ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ with Mrunal Thakur and ‘Double XL’ with Sonakshi Sinha, was asked about the same and she said, “I think women are far more secure than men in this industry clearly,” as reported by Indian Express.

She further said how men try to maintain their ‘macho’ image. The actress added, “Heroes are far more insecure as they fear another person will outshine them and they wonder who is going to be a bigger star. Ladkon ko pata nahi aapas mein ek dusre se kya darr lagta hai, (I don’t know why boys are so scared of each other). They have to really figure out their thing. Men want to set up this macho image that ‘oh we don’t care, we are so macho and whatever alpha’ but clearly they seem to have a problem.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Huma is all set to return as Rani Bharti in the second season of SonyLIV show ‘Maharani’,. The show will stream on SonyLIV from August 25, and the show promises a bigger tussle between CM Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) and her husband Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah).

