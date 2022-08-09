Hugh Grant Says He's 'Not That Posh' But 'Badly Behaved'

Actor Hugh Grant, who has made a name out of playing middle class men such as Edward Ferrars in 'Sense and Sensibility' and Daniel Cleaver in 'Bridget Jones' Diary', said that growing up he was a rebellious schoolboy who would smoke and do impersonations of the teachers.



"I'm really not that posh. (At school), I used to do a lot of impressions of teachers, and I got caught smoking. I was badly-behaved and pretentious," he said.



The 'Love Actually' star went on to explain that because he went to an all-boys school, he often took on female roles in school plays and as a result can "sympathise" with women in the acting industry.



"I was particularly good as Brigitta Von Trapp, the third daughter in the Von Trapp family in 'The Sound of Music.' It was an all-boys school I hasten to add," he told Choice Magazine.



"I used to do a lot of female parts, that's why I am always sympathetic to actresses, I know what it's like."



Following school, Grant won a scholarship to Oxford, where he studied English Literature and joined the drama society but explained that he has often felt like the "black sheep" of his family because of his career.



He added: "It was great fun, but I never wanted to do it as a professional job. I didn't know what I wanted to do really."



"I was always the black sheep of the family: my older brother, for example, is a broker, a finance expert, makes a lot of money and I was dumb Hugh. Talented and cute and all, but lazy and a total idiot with money."