Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hugh Grant Says He's 'Not That Posh' But 'Badly Behaved'

Actor Hugh Grant, who has made a name out of playing middle class men such as Edward Ferrars in 'Sense and Sensibility' and Daniel Cleaver in 'Bridget Jones' Diary', said that growing up he was a rebellious schoolboy who would smoke and do impersonations of the teachers.

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant Instagram/@hughgrantphotos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 3:06 pm

 Actor Hugh Grant, who has made a name out of playing middle class men such as Edward Ferrars in 'Sense and Sensibility' and Daniel Cleaver in 'Bridget Jones' Diary', said that growing up he was a rebellious schoolboy who would smoke and do impersonations of the teachers.

"I'm really not that posh. (At school), I used to do a lot of impressions of teachers, and I got caught smoking. I was badly-behaved and pretentious," he said.

The 'Love Actually' star went on to explain that because he went to an all-boys school, he often took on female roles in school plays and as a result can "sympathise" with women in the acting industry.

"I was particularly good as Brigitta Von Trapp, the third daughter in the Von Trapp family in 'The Sound of Music.' It was an all-boys school I hasten to add," he told Choice Magazine.

"I used to do a lot of female parts, that's why I am always sympathetic to actresses, I know what it's like."

Following school, Grant won a scholarship to Oxford, where he studied English Literature and joined the drama society but explained that he has often felt like the "black sheep" of his family because of his career.

He added: "It was great fun, but I never wanted to do it as a professional job. I didn't know what I wanted to do really."

"I was always the black sheep of the family: my older brother, for example, is a broker, a finance expert, makes a lot of money and I was dumb Hugh. Talented and cute and all, but lazy and a total idiot with money."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hugh Grant Sense And Sensibility Bridget Jones' Diary Love Actually British Actor Film Industry Film Actor Oxford
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence