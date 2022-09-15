Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-Starrer 'Vikram Vedha' To Get 100-Country Release

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha' is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film.

Vikram Vedha
Vikram Vedha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 5:10 pm

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha' is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film.

Besides India, the film is releasing in territories where Bollywood films normally release day-and-date, including North America, UK, the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand, on September 30, reports 'Variety'.

'Vikram Vedha' is opening across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood.

The film is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit 'Vikram Vedha', directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Pushkar and Gayatri have also helmed the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation.

The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale "Vikram aur Betaal", tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Khan) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster Vedha (Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories, leading to moral ambiguities.

The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios and YNOT Studios.

Producers include Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar. Reliance Entertainment has collaborated with Home Screen Entertainment for the international distribution of the film.

Dhruv Sinha, head of overseas businesses at Reliance Entertainment, said: "With the star power of lead talent of 'Vikram Vedha', it has garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the audience and trade alike. Reliance Entertainment Overseas and Home Screen Entertainment teams have ensured the film reaches the widest audience across the globe."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan Vikram Vedha Worldwide Release Bollywood Films Pushkar Gayatri R Madhavan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?