Vin Diesel Surprises Four-Year-Old Fan After Leukaemia Treatment

According to the FuelFest website, the event features "top modified, exotic, performance-built, and rare cars from all over the world," along with live drifting and drag racing shows. 'Fast & Furious', also known as 'The Fast and the Furious', is a franchise telling the tale of action films that are largely dealing with street racing, heists, spies, and family. The first film was released in 2001. However, with the ever-burgeoning fandom, the film has had almost ten parts released. It also had a spin-off film, 'Hobbs & Shaw' in 2019.