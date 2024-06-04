Hollywood

‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics

The makers of ‘The Watchers’ recently organised a premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The who’s who of the film fraternity was present for the film premiere. The cast and crew were all smiles for the photogs. Here are a few pictures from the movie premiere.

Ishana Night Shyamalan, Dakota Fanning And M. Night Shyamalan Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

‘The Watchers’ redefines isolation in a scary way. When 28-year-old artist Mina (Dakota Fanning) becomes lost in western Ireland’s vast, inhospitable woodlands, her fight to live gradually escalates into a nightmare battle against devious, unknown forces. Seeking refuge, she joins three strangers: Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré.

However, the distance that once promised serenity quickly destroys any chance of escape, as the gang finds they are not alone. In this cerebral horror experience from filmmaker Ishana Night Shyamalan and with M. Night Shyamalan as the producer, the age-old human fear of the dark is given horrifying new dimensions.

Based on A.M. Shine’s compelling novel, ‘The Watchers’ exploits our deepest horror-fantasy fears: the dread of the unknown, the vulnerability of solitude, and the terrifying realization that we are the prey. When it hits theaters on June 14, this unrelentingly tense horror film will make you reconsider your next camping trip.

The makers of the film recently organised a premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. The who’s who of the film fraternity were present for the film premiere. The cast and crew were all smiles for the photogs. Here are a few pictures from the movie premiere:

1. Ishana Night Shyamalan And Dakota Fanning

Ishana Night Shyamalan And Dakota Fanning
Ishana Night Shyamalan And Dakota Fanning Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Director Ishana Night Shyamalan, left, and actor Dakota Fanning attend the premiere of ‘The Watchers’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

2. Ishana Night Shyamalan, Dakota Fanning And M. Night Shyamalan

Ishana Night Shyamalan, Dakota Fanning And M. Night Shyamalan
Ishana Night Shyamalan, Dakota Fanning And M. Night Shyamalan Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Director Ishana Night Shyamalan, from left, actor Dakota Fanning and producer M. Night Shyamalan attend the premiere of ‘The Watchers’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

3. Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Dakota Fanning attends the premiere of ‘The Watchers’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

4. Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan

Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan
Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Director Ishana Night Shyamalan, left, and producer M. Night Shyamalan attend the premiere of ‘The Watchers’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

5. Ishana Night Shyamalan

Ishana Night Shyamalan
Ishana Night Shyamalan Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Director Ishana Night Shyamalan attends the premiere of ‘The Watchers’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  2. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  3. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  4. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  5. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  2. How To Shine In Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Gives Some Inspiration
  3. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
  4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  5. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England Vs Scotland Live Scores: Clash Delayed By Rain; SCO Win The Toss Decide To Bat First
  2. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  3. England Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: SCO Win The Toss Decide To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Georgia At UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Team Play Their First European Championship As Divisions Deepen At Home
  5. Netherlands Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  2. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  3. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  4. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  5. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Lok Sabha Result: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results: INDIA Bloc Shocks BJP; Set To Win Over 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024: BJD Rule Sees Ends As BJP Secures Majority | Highlights
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi's First Reaction As BJP Fails To Reach 272 Mark In Trends
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat