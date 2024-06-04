‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics

‘The Watchers’ redefines isolation in a scary way. When 28-year-old artist Mina (Dakota Fanning) becomes lost in western Ireland’s vast, inhospitable woodlands, her fight to live gradually escalates into a nightmare battle against devious, unknown forces. Seeking refuge, she joins three strangers: Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré.
However, the distance that once promised serenity quickly destroys any chance of escape, as the gang finds they are not alone. In this cerebral horror experience from filmmaker Ishana Night Shyamalan and with M. Night Shyamalan as the producer, the age-old human fear of the dark is given horrifying new dimensions.
Based on A.M. Shine’s compelling novel, ‘The Watchers’ exploits our deepest horror-fantasy fears: the dread of the unknown, the vulnerability of solitude, and the terrifying realization that we are the prey. When it hits theaters on June 14, this unrelentingly tense horror film will make you reconsider your next camping trip.
The makers of the film recently organised a premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
