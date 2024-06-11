‘Rock Im Park’: Keanu Reeves Leaves You Shell-Shocked With His Guitar Skills As Dogstar Performs At The Music Festival – View Pics

Sun, melodies, and colorful costumes were all that one could see at the open-air music festival ‘Rock im Park’ where thousands of music fans gathered in Nuremberg to enjoy the great weather and great music. Approximately 70 bands will perform, making this festival one of Germany’s largest. Its companion event, ‘Rock am Ring’, is also taking place at the Nurburgring in the Eifel, with the same bands performing. This year's top performers are Green Day, Die Ärzte, and Måneskin.