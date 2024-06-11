‘Rock Im Park’: Keanu Reeves Leaves You Shell-Shocked With His Guitar Skills As Dogstar Performs At The Music Festival – View Pics

Sun, melodies, and colorful costumes were all that one could see at the open-air music festival ‘Rock im Park’ where thousands of music fans gathered in Nuremberg to enjoy the great weather and great music. Approximately 70 bands will perform, making this festival one of Germany’s largest. Its companion event, ‘Rock am Ring’, is also taking place at the Nurburgring in the Eifel, with the same bands performing. This year's top performers are Green Day, Die Ärzte, and Måneskin.
Many people enjoyed the days of the event by listening to performances by American rock band Dogstar, which featured Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves on bass. When they took the stage, the audience yelled with delight and put up admiring placards. Keanu Reeves, taken aback, merely smiled and refused to greet anyone throughout the show.
Keanu Reeves has been a part of Dogstar since long and his guitar skills were simply killing it on stage at the ‘Rock im Park’. Here are a few glimpses from the music concert:
1. Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse And Keanu Reeves
Actor Keanu Reeves on the bass, right, Bret Domrose, left and Robert Mailhouse of the US rock band Dogstar, perform on stage at the open-air music festival ‘Rock im Park’, in Nuremberg
2. Keanu Reeves
Actor Keanu Reeves, bassist of the US rock band Dogstar, performs on stage at the open-air music festival ‘Rock im Park’ in Germany.
Actor Keanu Reeves, bassist of the US rock band Dogstar, performs on stage at the open-air music festival 'Rock im Park', in Germany.
4. Bret Domrose
Bret Domrose, singer and guitarist of the US rock band Dogstar, performs on stage at the open-air music festival ‘Rock im Park’, in Nuremberg, Germany.
Actor Keanu Reeves, bassist of the US rock band Dogstar, performs on stage at the open-air music festival ‘Rock im Park’ in Nuremberg, Germany.