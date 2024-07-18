Hollywood

Natalie Portman Reveals How Meeting Rihanna Helped Her Through Divorce: It Was A Formative Moment In My Life

In a recent interview, Natalie Portman revealed that Rihanna helped her through her divorce. The two celebrities had met in January.

Natalie Portman, Rihanna
Natalie Portman, Rihanna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When Natalie Portman and Rihanna met earlier this year in January, fans of both these personalities could not contain their excitement. The picture of them hugging each other has gone viral on social media. In a recent interview, Portman opened up about meeting Rihanna and revealed that the singer helped her through her divorce.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’, Natalie Portman recalled meeting Rihanna at the Paris Fashion Week that was held in January this year. The actor was in the process of her divorce with Benjamin Millepied at that time. She mentioned that the singer called her ‘one of the hottest b******’ in their conversation. She said, “It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b****. It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life.”

In the same conversation, Portman mentioned that the encounter with Rihanna boosted her morale and her confidence. She said that the singer’s words had a profound impact on her. Earlier this year, when they met, the actor shared a picture of them hugging each other. She wrote, “Still not over this…@badgalriri.” The picture has gone viral since then.

After meeting Portman, Rihanna told her, “I am a f***ing fan. You’re one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood forever.” Check out the picture here. 

Portman had married Millepied in 2012. The couple met on the sets of ‘Black Swan.’ Their divorce was finalized last month. They had been married for 11 years. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Lady In The Lake.’

