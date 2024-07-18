Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’, Natalie Portman recalled meeting Rihanna at the Paris Fashion Week that was held in January this year. The actor was in the process of her divorce with Benjamin Millepied at that time. She mentioned that the singer called her ‘one of the hottest b******’ in their conversation. She said, “It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b****. It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life.”