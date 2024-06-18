Hollywood

‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics

‘Love Never Dies’ recently had its premiere at the Domplatz Open Air in Magdeburg, Germany. Before the show the cast and crew were seen rehearsing for some scenes which were critical to ‘Love Never Dies’. Here are a few glimpses from the rehearsals.

Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
Here are a few glimpses from the rehearsals:

1. Martina Lechner

Martina Lechner
Martina Lechner Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
Martina Lechner as Christine Daae rehearses a scene from ‘Love Never Dies’ on the cathedral square in Magdeburg, Germany. The musical is the sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’. ‘Love Never Dies’ celebrates its premiere at Domplatz Open Air.

2. Patrick Stanke

Patrick Stanke
Patrick Stanke Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
Patrick Stanke as the Phantom rehearses a scene from ‘Love Never Dies’ on the Cathedral square in Magdeburg, Germany.

3. Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke

Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke
Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
Martina Lechner as Christine Daae and Patrick Stanke as the Phantom rehearse a scene from ‘Love Never Dies’ on the Cathedral square in Magdeburg, Germany.

4. Patrick Stanke

Patrick Stanke
Patrick Stanke Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
5. A Dancer From The Magdeburg Theater

A Dancer From The Magdeburg Theater
A Dancer From The Magdeburg Theater Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
A dancer from the Magdeburg Theater ensemble rehearses a scene from ‘Love Never Dies’ on the Cathedral square in Magdeburg, Germany.

6. Martina Lechner

Martina Lechner
Martina Lechner Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
Martina Lechner as Christine Daae rehearses a scene from ‘Love Never Dies’ on the Cathedral square in Magdeburg, Germany.

