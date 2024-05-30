The trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ did not reveal much but it definitely has generated a lot of buzz. Additionally, the trailer has peppy music that keeps the excitement running high. From the looks of it, this dark comedy can be expected to be fast-paced. The star cast will get the audience to the theatres and keep them glued to their seats. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “In Yorgos Lanthimos we trust.” A second fan wrote, “Hopeful that William Dafoe will get an Oscar for this movie.” A third fan commented, “The trailers being so vague so far makes me think there's probably a sinister subplot in this film that they haven't shown in trailers.”