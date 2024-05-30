After a phenomenal collaboration in ‘Poor Things’, director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are ready with their next film. Titled ‘Kinds Of Kindness’, the trailer of the upcoming dark comedy has been released by the makers. The trailer has already become the talk of the town, all thanks to its aesthetics, the star-studded cast, and the plot.
The trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ opens with a shot of Emma Stone driving a car on the highway. The shot, then, cuts to a hospital where she is seen with Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer. The trailer has three different storylines that merge into one. While there is one plot with Stone, the other revolves around Plemons, Schafer, and Willem Defoe. The movie revolves around a man grappling with the lack of autonomy over his life; a police officer who is unsettled by the unexpected return of his wife; and a woman on a quest to locate an individual with extraordinary abilities.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ here.
The trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ did not reveal much but it definitely has generated a lot of buzz. Additionally, the trailer has peppy music that keeps the excitement running high. From the looks of it, this dark comedy can be expected to be fast-paced. The star cast will get the audience to the theatres and keep them glued to their seats. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “In Yorgos Lanthimos we trust.” A second fan wrote, “Hopeful that William Dafoe will get an Oscar for this movie.” A third fan commented, “The trailers being so vague so far makes me think there's probably a sinister subplot in this film that they haven't shown in trailers.”
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer in lead roles. The film is slated to release in select theatres on June 21.