Hollywood

'Kinds Of Kindness' Trailer Review: Emma Stone Reunites With Yorgos Lanthimos For A Triptych Dark Comedy Fable

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Hunter Schafer, the trailer of 'Kinds Of Kindness' is here. This Yorgos Lanthimos film will be released on June 21.

YouTube
Emma Stone in 'Kinds Of Kindness' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After a phenomenal collaboration in ‘Poor Things’, director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are ready with their next film. Titled ‘Kinds Of Kindness’, the trailer of the upcoming dark comedy has been released by the makers. The trailer has already become the talk of the town, all thanks to its aesthetics, the star-studded cast, and the plot.

The trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ opens with a shot of Emma Stone driving a car on the highway. The shot, then, cuts to a hospital where she is seen with Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer. The trailer has three different storylines that merge into one. While there is one plot with Stone, the other revolves around Plemons, Schafer, and Willem Defoe. The movie revolves around a man grappling with the lack of autonomy over his life; a police officer who is unsettled by the unexpected return of his wife; and a woman on a quest to locate an individual with extraordinary abilities.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ here.

The trailer of ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ did not reveal much but it definitely has generated a lot of buzz. Additionally, the trailer has peppy music that keeps the excitement running high. From the looks of it, this dark comedy can be expected to be fast-paced. The star cast will get the audience to the theatres and keep them glued to their seats. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “In Yorgos Lanthimos we trust.” A second fan wrote, “Hopeful that William Dafoe will get an Oscar for this movie.” A third fan commented, “The trailers being so vague so far makes me think there's probably a sinister subplot in this film that they haven't shown in trailers.”

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer in lead roles. The film is slated to release in select theatres on June 21.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises