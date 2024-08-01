However, Downey Jr. was arrested in 1996 for possessing heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded gun. Reacting to if he finds Downey Jr. getting another chance, he said, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love and being allowed to work (his) art and be creative at that level. I didn’t really get that.” Majors mentioned that he would like to reprise his role as Kang once again if the Studio allows it to happen.