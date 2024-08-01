Marvel Studios sent its fans into a frenzy when it announced that Robert Downey Jr. is all set to make a comeback not as Iron Man but as a villain – Dr. Doom. The news left Marvel fans excited for the upcoming films. Amidst this, all eyes were on Jonathan Majors who is known for playing antagonistic roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a latest interview, he has reacted to being replaced by Downey Jr.
In a conversation with TMZ, Majors revealed that he was ‘heartbroken’ about getting replaced by Marvel. The studio dropped the actor from all future projects after he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanour third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in December 2023. He was found guilty and was made to participate in an intervention program. He said, “Yeah, heartbroken. Of course. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”
However, Downey Jr. was arrested in 1996 for possessing heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded gun. Reacting to if he finds Downey Jr. getting another chance, he said, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love and being allowed to work (his) art and be creative at that level. I didn’t really get that.” Majors mentioned that he would like to reprise his role as Kang once again if the Studio allows it to happen.
Downey Jr. will be seen as Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom in two upcoming Avengers movies. The movies will be helmed by the Russo Brothers who are also making their comeback to the MCU. Titled ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, these two movies are all set to pick up production from the next year onwards.