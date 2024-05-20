John Locke Says New Season Of 'Heartstopper' Will Deal With Darker Issues

"Heartstopper" star John Locke says the new season of the hit Netflix romantic drama will be "more grown-up" with a focus on mental health.
The story, which explores teen crushes and sexuality, through Charlie Spring, a high school student in Kent, England, is slated to premiere on October 3.
"It's definitely a more grown-up season... We deal with darker issues, Charlie's mental health is a big focus. And it’s still Heartstopper, so there's always the light at the end of the tunnel, which is a really great way of dealing with issues like that,” he told Deadline.
Jonathan Bailey of "Bridgerton" fame, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" star Hayley Atwell and "Back to Black" star Eddie Marsan will be part of the third season star cast.
Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romance comedy drama, written and created by Alice Osmen based on her graphic novel of the same name.