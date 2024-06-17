Hollywood

‘In The Arena: Serena Williams’: Gotham Chopra, Serena Williams And Others Attend Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down to the Tribeca Film Festival in New York for the premiere of ‘In The Arena: Serena Williams’. Many celebs including Serena Williams herself came to attend the film premiere. Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere.

Serena Williams And Gotham Chopra Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere:

1. Hannah Storm

Hannah Storm
Hannah Storm Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Hannah Storm attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

2. Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Serena Williams Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Serena Williams attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

3. Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Amber Ruffin attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

4. Gotham Chopra

Gotham Chopra
Gotham Chopra Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Gotham Chopra attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

5. Serena Williams And Gotham Chopra

Serena Williams And Gotham Chopra
Serena Williams And Gotham Chopra Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Serena Williams, left, and Gotham Chopra attend the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

