‘In The Arena: Serena Williams’: Gotham Chopra, Serena Williams And Others Attend Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down to the Tribeca Film Festival in New York for the premiere of ‘In The Arena: Serena Williams’. Many celebs including Serena Williams herself came to attend the film premiere.
1. Hannah Storm
Hannah Storm attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.
2. Serena Williams
Serena Williams attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.
3. Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.
4. Gotham Chopra
Gotham Chopra attends the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.
5. Serena Williams And Gotham Chopra
Serena Williams, left, and Gotham Chopra attend the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.