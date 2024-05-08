Hollywood

Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines

The world of music has been bereaved as one of its shining stars, Ignatius Jones, has left for his heavenly abode. His death happened in Philippines.

Ignatius Jones
Ignatius Jones Photo: Instagram
Ignatius Jones, better known as ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ lead vocalist, died at home in the Philippines. His death has brought on a bout of sadness to the entire world of music and musicians. The death is a tremendous loss to the entire community.

For the unversed, Ignatius Jones, who gained an Australian citizen in 1971, headlined Sydney’s shock rock band ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ during the 1970s and 1980s. They had many hits, including a 1979 rendition of The Kinks’ ‘I’m Not Like Everyone Else’ and 1981’s ‘They Won’t Let My Girlfriend Talk To Me’.

Monica Trapaga, the late star’s sister, confirmed his death in a message on X. She said that he had been suffering a short illness before dying.

“He died peacefully at 9.30pm, Sydney time, last night (7 May) at Iloilo City, the Philippines,” the statement said. “His friends and family will remember Iggy as a bon-vivant, a lively raconteur and a real Renaissance man, immensely and passionately knowledgeable in history and the arts. The arts community in Australia has lost a champion, and dinner parties will now be less interesting, with his passing,” added the statement.

“He is survived by his husband, Novy, his mother, Margot Martin, his brother Luis Miguel, sisters, Rocio and Monica, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews,” the statement added.

After ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ parted ways, he obtained a solo deal with Warner Records and released the single ‘Like A Ghost’.

Aside from his music career, Ignatius Jones has played an important role in some of Australia’s most significant events during the previous three decades. The singer oversaw the Sydney New Year’s Eve Celebrations for six years (from 1996 to 2002), as well as the City of Sydney’s Millennium Celebrations. He also collaborated with David Atkins as Artistic Director for the Sydney Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Ignatius Jones also directed the 2002 Gay Games Opening Ceremony, which had an attendance of 38,000.

In appreciation of his contributions, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Australian Event Awards in 2017. Ignatius Jones was also awarded the Order of Australia for his contributions to the arts as a writer, director, actor, and author in 2019.

Ignatius Jones’ genius will be sorely missed by people from all over the world. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and close ones of the vocalist. May his soul rest in peace.

