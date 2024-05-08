Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines

Aside from his music career, Ignatius Jones has played an important role in some of Australia’s most significant events during the previous three decades. The singer oversaw the Sydney New Year’s Eve Celebrations for six years (from 1996 to 2002), as well as the City of Sydney’s Millennium Celebrations. He also collaborated with David Atkins as Artistic Director for the Sydney Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Ignatius Jones also directed the 2002 Gay Games Opening Ceremony, which had an attendance of 38,000.