‘If’: John Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw Make The Britain Premiere A Night To Remember – View Pics

‘If’ has been making a mark ever since its trailer was release last year. The film has been a talking point not only in the film circuits, but even fans are mighty excited to see something quite innovative. The Britain premiere just got people even more excited for the film.

Fiona Shaw, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo: Vianney Le Caer
‘If’ has been making a mark ever since its trailer was release last year. The film has been a talking point not only in the film circuits, but even fans are mighty excited to see something quite innovative. John Krasinski wrote, produced, and directed the fantasy comedy film ‘If’, which is both live-action and animated. The film’s ensemble cast includes Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell. The culmination of all of them makes the wait for this film almost impossible for fans.

The narrative revolves around a little girl and her neighbour who discover they have the ability to perceive imaginary pals. The little girl named Bea, who has been going through a difficult time in her life, unexpectedly obtains the ability to see people’s imaginary friends (referred to as ‘If’, in short) who have been abandoned by the children they assist. Bea later finds that Cal, her neighbour, possesses the same gift. Together, they work to reconnect the ‘If’s with their previous children.

The film, which releases on May 17, recently had its premiere in Britain with some of the biggest names in the world of showbiz walking in to check out the movie. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening of the film premiere:

1. Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘If’ in London.

2. Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw
Fiona Shaw Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Fiona Shaw poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film ‘If’ in London.

3. Cailey Fleming

Cailey Fleming
Cailey Fleming Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Cailey Fleming poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film ‘If’ in London.

4. John Krasinski

John Krasinski
John Krasinski Photo: Vianney Le Caer
John Krasinski poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film ‘If’ in London.

5. Cailey Fleming And John Krasinski

Cailey Fleming And John Krasinski
Cailey Fleming And John Krasinski Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Cailey Fleming, left, and John Krasinski pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film ‘If’ in London.

6. Cailey Fleming And John Krasinski

Cailey Fleming And John Krasinski
Cailey Fleming And John Krasinski Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Cailey Fleming, left, and director John Krasinski poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film ‘If’ in London.

7. Fiona Shaw, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming And Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fiona Shaw, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming And Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fiona Shaw, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Fiona Shaw, from left, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming and Phoebe Waller-Bridge pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘If’ in London.

