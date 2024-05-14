‘If’: John Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw Make The Britain Premiere A Night To Remember – View Pics

‘If’ has been making a mark ever since its trailer was release last year. The film has been a talking point not only in the film circuits, but even fans are mighty excited to see something quite innovative. John Krasinski wrote, produced, and directed the fantasy comedy film ‘If’, which is both live-action and animated. The film’s ensemble cast includes Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell. The culmination of all of them makes the wait for this film almost impossible for fans.