Hollywood Walk Of Fame: Sammy Hagar Honoured With A Star; John Mayer Pays A Heartfelt Tribute – View Pics And Video

76-year-old Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was felicited in a ceremony by friend John Mayer. John Mayer, 46, paid a heartfelt tribute to Sammy Hagar in a speech where he opened up about how the two ended up meeting. John Mayer also opened up on how big a fan he was of Sammy Hagar.
John Mayer recalled how the two met shortly after he joined Dead & Company, a Grateful Dead spinoff, in 2015.
“As you can see, I’m a Van Halen fan,” John Mayer said as per a report on People, gesturing to his t-shirt. “But I’m an even bigger Sammy Hagar fan,” he went on to add.
The musician said how he discovered a kindred soul in Sammy Hagar as he began his new job in Dead & Co., much as Sammy Hagar did when he replaced David Lee Roth in Van Halen in 1985.
“Sammy’s studio was down the street from Bob Weir’s — he and Bob were already good friends. Sammy came to visit the rehearsal. During a break, I sat down at the piano and started playing ‘Dreams’ from the 5150 [Van Halen] album and Sammy sat down next to me and started singing the tune along with me — the first time we’d ever met. It was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. From there we were off and running as friends,” said John Mayer.
The two have been close for a really long time. Such heartfelt words coming from John Mayer for Sammy Hagar obviously mean a world to both of their fans. The event was a massive success with lots of people coming in and getting pictures clicked not only with the Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, but also with the celebs present at the event.
Here are a few pictures from the star ceremony for Sammy Hagar:
1. Sammy Hagar & John Mayer
2. Sammy Hagar & John Mayer
3. Sammy Hagar’s Star
Sammy Hagar stands on his new star during a ceremony honouring Him with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.
4. Sammy Hagar Honoured
5. Celebs Attend
Chad Smith, from left, Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar and John Mayer attend a ceremony honouring Hagar with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.
6. Sammy Hagar
7. Sammy Hagar
