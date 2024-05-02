Hollywood Walk Of Fame: Sammy Hagar Honoured With A Star; John Mayer Pays A Heartfelt Tribute – View Pics And Video

“Sammy’s studio was down the street from Bob Weir’s — he and Bob were already good friends. Sammy came to visit the rehearsal. During a break, I sat down at the piano and started playing ‘Dreams’ from the 5150 [Van Halen] album and Sammy sat down next to me and started singing the tune along with me — the first time we’d ever met. It was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. From there we were off and running as friends,” said John Mayer.