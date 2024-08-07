Kit Harington received global fame for his role as Jon Snow in HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones.’ In a recent interview, the actor mentioned that he has not watched a single episode of ‘House Of The Dragon.’ The show is a spinoff of the ‘Game Of Thrones’ series and is set hundreds of years before the events that take place in ‘Game Of Thrones.’ The show recently concluded its second season.
In a conversation with the Associated Press, Kit Harington revealed that he has not watched a single episode of ‘House Of The Dragon.’ Not just this show, the actor also mentioned that he has not watched ‘Game Of Thrones’ again after the show ended. Revealing why, the actor said, “I think for me it's just I've spent too long there. And I wish them all the best, and I hope, I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch that show, and I don't think I'll watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again for a few years.”
In an earlier interview with Variety, Emilia Clarke also mentioned that she has not watched ‘House Of The Dragon.’ Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game Of Thrones’ said, “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird, it’s so weird, it’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘Do you want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go back to that school reunion?’ That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it.”
Previously, Harington mentioned before the 2021 premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ that he intended to watch the series to support co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who also worked on ‘Game of Thrones.’ Since then, Sapochnik has departed from the show. The actor was also set to star in a ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff focusing on Jon Snow. However, HBO has halted development on the series indefinitely.
Another spinoff series, titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,’ is set to premiere in 2025 instead. The first look was unveiled recently.