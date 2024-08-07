In a conversation with the Associated Press, Kit Harington revealed that he has not watched a single episode of ‘House Of The Dragon.’ Not just this show, the actor also mentioned that he has not watched ‘Game Of Thrones’ again after the show ended. Revealing why, the actor said, “I think for me it's just I've spent too long there. And I wish them all the best, and I hope, I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch that show, and I don't think I'll watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again for a few years.”