Hollywood

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Have Reportedly Called It Quits After A Year Of Dating, Here's Why

Relationship rumours sparked between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell after they were spotted together in March 2023.

Instagram
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell Photo: Instagram
info_icon

According to reports, the Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell have ended their relationship after dating for a year. A source, close to the now-split couple, informed The Sun that “they went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart.”

The source went on to add, “He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.” Notably, they have stopped following each other on Instagram as well.

Last year, the relationship rumours sparked between the ex-One Direction member and the actress after they were initially spotted together in March. Their romance became public knowledge when she was seen in the VIP section during one of the singer’s Love On Tour performances in Vienna, Austria, in July. After sparking many speculations, the couple made their relationship official in August. They were spotted getting cozy at a party in London following the actress’ performance in the play ‘The Effect’ at the Royal National Theatre.

Harry Styles Concert - null
Dating Rumours Swirl As Taylor Russell Seen At Harry Styles Concert

BY IANS

That same month, amid the growing relationship rumours, the ‘Bones and All’ actress opened up to The Face magazine about her dating life. “I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it,” adding, “But even then, I’m like, ​’I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that, or else it’s never going to work.”

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles
Taylor Russell and Harry Styles Photo: Page Six
info_icon

In the ensuing months, Russell and the ‘As It Was’ crooner publicly displayed affection on multiple occasions. They were photographed holding hands in September and getting cozy at a U2 concert in November. In February of this year, they were spotted enjoying a late-night bike ride together, and have also been photographed roaming around London multiple times.

Harry Styles - null
Harry Styles Enjoys Dip With New Girlfriend Taylor Russell In London

BY IANS

However, they never publicly opened up about their relationship. An official confirmation from either of the two personalities about the break-up is awaited.

