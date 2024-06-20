Hawn brought up the idea after podcast host Ripa suggested that her family should star in a reality show, reports deadline.com. “We might do something with Oliver that is a cartoon, so in other words, we would all be the voices for that. That would be a lot of fun,” Hawn added. Hawn has an extensive career in film and won an Oscar for her role as Toni Simmons in the 1969 Gene Saks film 'Cactus Flower'. She would get nominated at the Academy Awards again after starring in the 1980 film 'Private Benjamin', playing the role of Judy Benjamin.