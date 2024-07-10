After over two decades, Ridley Scott is back with the sequel to his iconic historical epic. ‘Gladiator 2’ is here and proves to be bigger and better. The trailer of the sequel was released recently. It has become the talk of the town and fans have declared it one of this year's most anticipated releases.
The 3:09 minute-long trailer of ‘Gladiator 2’ opens with a shot of Paul Mescal’s Lucius talking about his father – Maximus. As the trailer progresses, Denzel Washington’s Macrinus gives a peek into how Lucius has now been thrust into the world of Gladiators. Lucius has vengeance in his mind, and he will leave no stone unturned to get what he wants. With brilliantly choreographed action sequences, Lucius gets his mind set on getting rid of Pedro Pascal’s General Acacius. The sequel is set years after the events that took place in the first film.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Gladiator 2’ here.
The trailer has fetched over 10 million views on YouTube. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Paul, Pedro, Joseph... This will be the end of me.” A second fan wrote, “JOSEPH QUINN THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE.” A third fan commented, “This looks incredible, Joseph Quinn’s character looks incredible.” The visuals and the production are impeccable. Amidst this, Mescal and Pascal’s screen presence is mighty. What pulled the trailer down is the rap song that has been added to it. That weighed it down but despite it all, the trailer stands tall when you compare it to the first film. But as I watched the trailer, I thought that maybe a sequel was not necessary.
Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger, ‘Gladiator 2’ is directed by Ridley Scott. The film is slated to release in India on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, followed by its US release on November 22, 2024.