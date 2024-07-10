The trailer has fetched over 10 million views on YouTube. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Paul, Pedro, Joseph... This will be the end of me.” A second fan wrote, “JOSEPH QUINN THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE.” A third fan commented, “This looks incredible, Joseph Quinn’s character looks incredible.” The visuals and the production are impeccable. Amidst this, Mescal and Pascal’s screen presence is mighty. What pulled the trailer down is the rap song that has been added to it. That weighed it down but despite it all, the trailer stands tall when you compare it to the first film. But as I watched the trailer, I thought that maybe a sequel was not necessary.