As reported by The Times of India, the report mentioned that the news portal has received an insight into who is designing the armory and the weapons for the 'Ramayan'. In this magnum opus, action sequences are bound to play a pivotal role in pushing the plot forward, from Lord Ram breaking Lord Shiva’s bow to the climactic battle against Raavan. The report quoted a source close to Tiwari who revealed that the director has roped in Gagan Agarwal to design not only the maces, bows, arrows, swords, and spears but also to conceptualize the battle gear for the army and the design the appearance of Raavan and his crew.