Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’ is one of the most anticipated projects among the audience. The movie made headlines when pictures of Kapoor and Pallavi from the sets were leaked on social media. However, after this incident, the makers amped up the security to make sure nothing from the sets got leaked to the audience. The film is making headlines once again as a recent report reveals that the prop designer who worked on ‘Gladiator 2’ has been roped in for this directorial.
As reported by The Times of India, the report mentioned that the news portal has received an insight into who is designing the armory and the weapons for the 'Ramayan'. In this magnum opus, action sequences are bound to play a pivotal role in pushing the plot forward, from Lord Ram breaking Lord Shiva’s bow to the climactic battle against Raavan. The report quoted a source close to Tiwari who revealed that the director has roped in Gagan Agarwal to design not only the maces, bows, arrows, swords, and spears but also to conceptualize the battle gear for the army and the design the appearance of Raavan and his crew.
Agarwal has worked in some of the most successful films in Bollywood, such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero,’ ‘Padmaavat,’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj.’ He crafted the war weapons and battle attire in these period films. Additionally, he has also collaborated with Ridley Scott on ‘Gladiator 2’ where he created props for the fight sequences that featured Denzil Washington and Pedro Pascal.
The film also has roped in Rimple and Harpreet to create the costumes. This designer duo has also created the costumes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ This Nitesh Tiwari film is currently under production.