Has Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayan' Been Delayed Due To ‘Internal Issues'? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari are slated to collaborate for a film on the epic ‘Ramayan’. Although the project is not yet officially announced, it was earlier believed that Ramayan would go on floors this year. The film also reportedly has Said Pallavi in the lead and she would be seen as Sita with Ranbir playing Lord Ram.
However, as per a new report, Ramayan might not begin filming this year reportedly due to ‘several internal issues’. Unless they are resolved, the team would not be able to start filming. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “The project is on. But not this year.,” adding, “There are too many internal issues to be resolved.” The report also mentioned that the character costumes are another reason for the delay. “The costumes are not ‘lavish’ enough,” the report added. Neither Ranbir nor Nitesh have yet not commented on it.
Advertisement
Last week, a report in Siasat mentioned that producer Madhu Mantena has backed out of the project. Reportedly, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial was reportedly backed by Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena, but the latter has pulled out as a producer now. The makers have not yet officially confirmed Mantena’s backing out as well.
Coming to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi has been roped in for the role of Sita. ‘KGF’ star Yash would reportedly play Ravana in the film whereas Sunny Deol would be seen as Hanuman. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly being considered for the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana respectively. It was recently reported that Amitabh Bachchan might play the role of King Dashrath in the film. An official confirmation regarding the cast is awaited.