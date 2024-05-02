For Your Consideration: CBS Brings Together Biggest Names Under One Roof – View Pics

CBS has been one of the most popular channels when it comes to new-age content. The channel brought together some of the biggest names in the film and television industry for a grand event called For Your Consideration (FYC). It was one of the most star-studded events that audiences would have seen in the recent past.
Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Katrina Law, Wendell Pierce and many other bigwigs of the film and television world came down together under one roof for a gala evening. The event turned out to be a big success. The event was organised at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles where fans got to not only see their favourite actors but also got to listen to them interact with the media.
Check out some of the pics from the event right here:
1. Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Cedric The Entertainer & Max Greenfield
From left, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, cast members in the CBS television series ‘The Neighborhood’, pose together at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
2. Gary Cole
Gary Cole, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘NCIS’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
3. Katrina Law
Katrina Law, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘NCIS’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
4. Beth Behrs
Beth Behrs, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘The Neighborhood’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
5. Cedric The Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘The Neighborhood’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
6. Beth Behrs & Tichina Arnold
Beth Behrs, left, and Tichina Arnold, cast members in the CBS television series ‘The Neighborhood’, mingle at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
7. Wendell Pierce, Carrie Preston & Carra Patterson
From left, Wendell Pierce, Carrie Preston and Carra Patterson, cast members in the CBS television series ‘Elsbeth’, pose together at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
8. Stephanie Arcila
Stephanie Arcila, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘Fire Country’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
9. Danielle Pinnock
Danielle Pinnock, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘Ghosts’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
10. Brandon Scott Jones
Brandon Scott Jones, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘Ghosts’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
11. Rebecca Wisocky
Rebecca Wisocky, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘Ghosts’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
12. Sheila Carrasco
Sheila Carrasco, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘Ghosts’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
13. Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce, a cast member in the CBS television series ‘Elsbeth’, poses at a FYC (For Your Consideration) event for CBS programs at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.