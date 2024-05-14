Hollywood

Edgar Wright In Talks To Direct Sydney Sweeney's 'Barbarella' Film

Filmmaker Edgar Wright is in negotiations to direct the upcoming remake of classic sci-fi comedy "Barbarella”, to be headlined by Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Edgar Wright is in negotiations to direct the upcoming remake of classic sci-fi comedy "Barbarella”, to be headlined by Sydney Sweeney.

The project, set up at Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, will see Sweeney stepping into the lead role of the eponymous space-travelling protagonist.

Besides Wright, Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are in talks to board the project to write the script, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series, the original 1968 film featured Hollywood legend Jane Fonda as the eponymous heroine, sent to find a scientist, who has created a weapon that could destroy humanity.

Although the film wasn’t a box office smash at the time, it has garnered a cult film status in the decades since, with "Barbarella" widely seen as one of Fonda’s most iconic on-screen roles.

Wright, 50, is known for his films like "Hot Fuzz", "Shaun of the Dead", "The Sparks Brothers" and "Baby Driver".

His upcoming directorial is Glen Powell-led "The Running Man", adapted from author Stephen King's 1982 novel.

Sweeney, 26, most recently appeared in rom-com "Anyone but You" alongside Powell.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Rain: Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases |Know About The Owner Of The Collapsed Billboard
  2. Woman Surrenders In Court In Sandeshkhali Case, Sent To Judicial Custody
  3. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  4. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More
Entertainment News
  1. Zayn Malik Turns His Phone Off For Several Days To Spend Time With His Animals
  2. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' To Now Release In Cinemas On June 21
  3. Chris Hemsworth Spent His Time At Met Gala Taking Selfies With Other Guests
  4. Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s ‘Super Shy’ When She Is Off Stage
  5. Shriya Pilgaonkar Flaunts Perfectly Toned Body, Says ‘No Maida May Has Helped’
Sports News
  1. CSK Member Since 2021 Now Joins Pakistan As Mental And Skill Conditioning Coach
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Porel Dismissed After Quickfire Fifty But DC Aim Big Score
  3. South Africa Women's Tour Of India 2024: Schedule Announced, Check Fixtures
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  5. Gary Kirsten To Join Pakistan Cricket Team In England After GT Out Of Playoff Race
World News
  1. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  3. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  4. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
  5. Missile Fired By A Drone Kills 4 Members Of A Family In Pakistan Near The Afghan Border, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival