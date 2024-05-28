Hollywood

BottleRock Napa Valley 2024: Bradley Cooper Surprises Audiences With Food And An Unexpected Performance – View Pics

Bradley Cooper unexpectedly appeared on stage as a surprise guest. The 49-year-old actor welcomed the crowd and performed the song ‘Maybe It’s Time’.

Bradley Cooper Photo: Amy Harris
Pearl Jam made an uncommon appearance as a headliner at the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley in California, United States. Bradley Cooper unexpectedly appeared on stage as a surprise guest. The 49-year-old actor welcomed the crowd and performed the song ‘Maybe It’s Time’. The country ballad tune is part of the soundtrack for the film ‘A Star Is Born,’ in which he stars with Lady Gaga.

Bradley Cooper demonstrated his male voice with the assistance of an acoustic guitar. He performs a duet with Eddie Vedder, the frontman of Pearl Jam, on the song. The song was originally published in 2018 as the OST ‘A Star Is Born’, which was created by Jason Isbell. Bradle Cooper not only sings, but also produces the song.

Check out some of the pictures from the BottleRock Napa Valley performances:

1. Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone Photo: Amy Harris
Holly Humberstone performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

2. Michael Shuman

Michael Shuman
Michael Shuman Photo: Amy Harris
Michael Shuman of Queens of the Stone Age performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

3. Drag Show Performer

Drag Show Performer
Drag Show Performer Photo: Amy Harris
A drag show performer is seen during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

4. Melissa King, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl And Kylie Miller

Melissa King, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl And Kylie Miller
Melissa King, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl And Kylie Miller Photo: Amy Harris
Melissa King, left, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl and Kylie Miller of The Beaches are seen during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

5. Noodles

Noodles
Noodles Photo: Amy Harris
Noodles, of The Offspring, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

6. Todd Morse

Todd Morse
Todd Morse Photo: Amy Harris
Todd Morse, of The Offspring, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

7. Brandon Pertzborn

Brandon Pertzborn
Brandon Pertzborn Photo: Amy Harris
Brandon Pertzborn, of The Offspring, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

8. Norah Jones

Norah Jones
Norah Jones Photo: Amy Harris
Norah Jones performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

9. Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez
Stephen Sanchez Photo: Amy Harris
Stephen Sanchez performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

10. Will Chapman

Will Chapman
Will Chapman Photo: Amy Harris
Will Chapman, of Colony House, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

11. Bradley Cooper And Stephen Curry

Bradley Cooper And Stephen Curry
Bradley Cooper And Stephen Curry Photo: Amy Harris
Bradley Cooper, left, and Stephen Curry are seen during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

12. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Photo: Amy Harris
Bradley Cooper throws food into the audience during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

13. Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern Photo: Amy Harris
Andrew Zimmern attends BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.

