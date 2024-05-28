BottleRock Napa Valley 2024: Bradley Cooper Surprises Audiences With Food And An Unexpected Performance – View Pics

Pearl Jam made an uncommon appearance as a headliner at the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley in California, United States. Bradley Cooper unexpectedly appeared on stage as a surprise guest. The 49-year-old actor welcomed the crowd and performed the song ‘Maybe It’s Time’. The country ballad tune is part of the soundtrack for the film ‘A Star Is Born,’ in which he stars with Lady Gaga.
Bradley Cooper demonstrated his male voice with the assistance of an acoustic guitar. He performs a duet with Eddie Vedder, the frontman of Pearl Jam, on the song. The song was originally published in 2018 as the OST ‘A Star Is Born’, which was created by Jason Isbell. Bradle Cooper not only sings, but also produces the song.
Check out some of the pictures from the BottleRock Napa Valley performances:
1. Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
2. Michael Shuman
Michael Shuman of Queens of the Stone Age performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
3. Drag Show Performer
A drag show performer is seen during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
4. Melissa King, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl And Kylie Miller
Melissa King, left, Eliza Enman-McDaniel, Jordan Miller, Leandra Earl and Kylie Miller of The Beaches are seen during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
5. Noodles
Noodles, of The Offspring, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
6. Todd Morse
Todd Morse, of The Offspring, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
7. Brandon Pertzborn
Brandon Pertzborn, of The Offspring, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
8. Norah Jones
Norah Jones performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
9. Stephen Sanchez
Stephen Sanchez performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
10. Will Chapman
Will Chapman, of Colony House, performs during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
11. Bradley Cooper And Stephen Curry
Bradley Cooper, left, and Stephen Curry are seen during BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
12. Bradley Cooper
13. Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern attends BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.