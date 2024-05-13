Bafta 2024: Here’s The Full List Of Winners Of The Television Awards In Britain – View Pics

Who won the highest prizes in British television? Here are all the Bafta winners, from Sarah Lancashire to Jasmine Jobson, The Sixth Commandment, Such Brave Girls, and more.
Drama series
Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER
International
Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER
Limited drama
The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER
Leading actress
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One) – WINNER
Leading actor
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER
Supporting actress
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER
Supporting actor
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) – WINNER
Female performance in a comedy programme
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) – WINNER
Male performance in a comedy programme
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three) – WINNER
Scripted comedy
Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) – WINNER
Entertainment performance
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) – WINNER
Comedy entertainment programme
Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max) – WINNER
Entertainment programme
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) – WINNER
Factual entertainment
Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) – WINNER
Factual series
Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) – WINNER
Single documentary
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) – WINNER
Reality
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) – WINNER
Specialist factual
White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) – WINNER
Live event
Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One) – WINNER
Short film
Mobility (BBC Three) – WINNER
Sport
Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1) – WINNER
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) – WINNER
Current affairs
The Shamima Begum Story (BBC Two) – WINNER
Daytime
Scam Interceptors (BBC One) – WINNER
Soap
Casualty (BBC One) – WINNER
P&O Cruises memorable moment
Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) – WINNER
Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening:
1. Eleanor Tomlinson
Actress Eleanor Tomlinson arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
2. Hannah Waddingham
Actress Hannah Waddingham arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
3. Joe Lycett
Comedian Joe Lycett arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
4. Charlie Brooker And Konnie Huq
Writer Charlie Brooker and his wife Konnie Huq arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
5. Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd
Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
6. Elizabeth Debicki
Actress Elizabeth Debicki arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
7. Dominic West
Actor Dominic West arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
8. Brian Cox
Actor Brian Cox arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
9. Martin Freeman And Rachel Mariam
Actor Martin Freeman, left, and Rachel Mariam, right, arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
10. Rob Beckettm And Romesh Ranganathan
Hosts, Rob Beckettm left and Romesh Ranganathan arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
11. Jeff Goldblum
Actor Jeff Goldblum arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
12. David Tennant And Georgia Moffett
Actor David Tennant, left, and Georgia Moffett, right, arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.
13. Helena Bonham Carter
Actress Helena Bonham Carter in the press room at the Bafta Television Awards in London.