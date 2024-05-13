Hollywood

Bafta 2024: Here’s The Full List Of Winners Of The Television Awards In Britain – View Pics

Who won the highest prizes in British television? Here are all the winners, from Sarah Lancashire to Jasmine Jobson, The Sixth Commandment, Such Brave Girls, and more.

Martin Freeman, Rachel Mariam, Jeff Goldblum, David Tennant, Georgia Moffett Photo: Ian West, Jordan Pettitt
Here is the full list of Bafta Television Awards 2024 winners:

Drama series

Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER

International

Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER

Limited drama

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER

Leading actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One) – WINNER

Leading actor

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER

Supporting actress

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER

Supporting actor

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) – WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) – WINNER

Male performance in a comedy programme

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three) – WINNER

Scripted comedy

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) – WINNER

Entertainment performance

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) – WINNER

Comedy entertainment programme

Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max) – WINNER

Entertainment programme

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) – WINNER

Factual entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) – WINNER

Factual series

Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) – WINNER

Single documentary

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) – WINNER

Reality

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) – WINNER

Specialist factual

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) – WINNER

Live event

Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One) – WINNER

Short film

Mobility (BBC Three) – WINNER

Sport

Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1) – WINNER

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) – WINNER

Current affairs

The Shamima Begum Story (BBC Two) – WINNER

Daytime

Scam Interceptors (BBC One) – WINNER

Soap

Casualty (BBC One) – WINNER

P&O Cruises memorable moment

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) – WINNER

Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening:

1. Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson
Eleanor Tomlinson Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Actress Eleanor Tomlinson arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

2. Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Actress Hannah Waddingham arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

3. Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Comedian Joe Lycett arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

4. Charlie Brooker And Konnie Huq

Charlie Brooker And Konnie Huq
Charlie Brooker And Konnie Huq Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Writer Charlie Brooker and his wife Konnie Huq arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

5. Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd

Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd
Jessica Gunning And Richard Gadd Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

6. Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Photo: Ian West
Actress Elizabeth Debicki arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

7. Dominic West

Dominic West
Dominic West Photo: Ian West
Actor Dominic West arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

8. Brian Cox

Brian Cox
Brian Cox Photo: Ian West
Actor Brian Cox arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

9. Martin Freeman And Rachel Mariam

Martin Freeman And Rachel Mariam
Martin Freeman And Rachel Mariam Photo: Ian West
Actor Martin Freeman, left, and Rachel Mariam, right, arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

10. Rob Beckettm And Romesh Ranganathan

Rob Beckettm And Romesh Ranganathan
Rob Beckettm And Romesh Ranganathan Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Hosts, Rob Beckettm left and Romesh Ranganathan arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

11. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Actor Jeff Goldblum arrives ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

12. David Tennant And Georgia Moffett

David Tennant And Georgia Moffett
David Tennant And Georgia Moffett Photo: Jordan Pettitt
Actor David Tennant, left, and Georgia Moffett, right, arrive ahead of the Bafta Television Awards in London.

13. Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter Photo: Ian West
Actress Helena Bonham Carter in the press room at the Bafta Television Awards in London.

