Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Is High Cringe-Laden Dialogues

The trailer for Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film 'Heropanti 2' was released earlier today. The trailer provides the audience precisely what is expected from a Tiger Shroff film. Moviegoers can expect a bunch of mindlessly written cringe dialogues paired perfectly with unreal action from this upcoming action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan.

Apart from Tiger Shroff showing his perfect physique and doing insane unbelievable stunts, the film stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui as the antagonist Leela, playing a magician, who seems to find joy in killing people. Siddiqui, who is known for playing challenging characters, might be the most significant asset for the film.

There is also a love connection between Shroff's Babloo and Sutaria's Inaaya. He seems to have abandoned her, as she yells, "Humare beech love ho skta tha, sex ho skta tha, but tum bhaag gaye." She also expresses her dissatisfaction with a cringey dialogue when he unzips his pants for a nurse, adding, "Mere saamne to pakeeza ban rahe the yaha dirty picture."

'Heropanti 2' includes a lot of exhilarating and exciting action scenes much like its predecessor. The famed dialogue 'Sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi' also appears in the film, which will undoubtedly evoke cheers from Tiger Shroff fans at the theatre.

The trailer has several similarities to iconic films, beginning with Heath Ledger's famed Joker pencil trick ('The Dark Knight'), Shroff in the John Wick type avatar, and Harry Potter's chessboard scene, and the 1982 film 'Shaolin Temple.'

Rajat Arora wrote the script, A.R. Rahman composed the soundtrack, and Ahmed Khan directed the film. 'Heropanti 2' is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Heropanti,' which marked the debut of its lead stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in Hindi cinema.

Sharing the trailer of his film, Shroff shared on Instagram, “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' will release on April 29. It’s a sequel to Shroff’s debut film 'Heropanti' which was released in 2014.