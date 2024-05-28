In a conversation with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik. He mentioned how he does not want to get the rumour mills churning. He revealed that he was battling with his mental health which made things difficult for him and his marriage. He said, “Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.”