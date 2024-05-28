Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Imran Khan Separated From His Ex-Wife Avantika Malik, Actor Breaks His Silence On His Divorce

In a recent interview, Imran Khan opened up about his divorce from Avantika Malik. The couple parted ways in 2019.


Imran Khan with ex-wife Avantika Malik Photo: Facebook


Actor Imran Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. Despite not having a single box office release in almost a decade, his fans still wait for every update about the actor with bated breath. The actor is set to make his comeback in Bollywood. As the actor gears up for his comeback, he recently opened up about his divorce from Avantika Malik in an interview.

In a conversation with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik. He mentioned how he does not want to get the rumour mills churning. He revealed that he was battling with his mental health which made things difficult for him and his marriage. He said, “Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.”

Khan talked about his idea of a ‘healthy dynamic’ between two people. He mentioned how his relationship was not in that space. He continued, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are both making each other better, healthier, stronger, and supporting each other to be the healthiest, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

The couple had tied the knot in 2011 but they separated in 2019. They have a daughter together, Imara. After the divorce, they have been co-parenting their daughter. Khan is currently dating Lekha Washington. He recently made his relationship with her public, even though they had started dating after his divorce. He was last in ‘Katti Batti’ where he shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut. The movie was released in 2015.

