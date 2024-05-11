Art & Entertainment

Imran Khan On Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Avantika Malik: We Split Custody, It’s All Settled And Sorted

Imran Khan revealed how he raises his daughter Imara by herself without a nanny while sharing co-parent duties with ex-wife Avantika Malik.

Imran Khan With Ex-Wife Avantika Malik
Imran Khan, who made his acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’, stepped away from the glamorous life of a movie star after a series of box-office flops. Imran Khan was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’, a 2015 film which also starred Kangana Ranaut. Since then, he has been living a minimal life. He had earlier shared how he gave up his luxurious mansion and prefers having minimal requirements in his house, for instance, just a few plates to eat food.

Now amid reports of him making a comeback in films, the actor has now shared that he shares custody of his daughter Imara with ex-wife Avantika Malik, but manages to raise her without any help. 

Imran told Hindustan Times, “I do all of the stuff for Imara without any nanny. I drive her to school myself in the morning. I pick her up. The limited amount of cooking that I can do, I do for her. I put her to bed. And that also is something that I was very conscious… rather than going off and trying to act in movies while I’m depressed. I was like, forget that. The most important thing is she should have the memory and the experience that in my childhood, my dad was the one who would drive me to school.”

He further mentioned how he and his ex-wife Avantika split the time for raising their almost 10 years old daughter. “We split custody. I have her with me Thursday to Sunday. So we split the week. It’s all settled and sorted.” 

Imran, who is now dating Lekha Washington, also opened up about his divorce and said, “I and Avantika are legally divorced. Papers are signed. It’s been a couple of years now. Again, I just didn’t consider that it was anyone’s business to speak of.”

For those caught unaware, Imran, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, has been part of several films like ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Kidnap’, ‘Luck’, ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ among others. Talking about his highly-anticipated comeback, Imran had earlier said that he has been sifting through a bunch of scripts of late.

