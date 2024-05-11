Imran told Hindustan Times, “I do all of the stuff for Imara without any nanny. I drive her to school myself in the morning. I pick her up. The limited amount of cooking that I can do, I do for her. I put her to bed. And that also is something that I was very conscious… rather than going off and trying to act in movies while I’m depressed. I was like, forget that. The most important thing is she should have the memory and the experience that in my childhood, my dad was the one who would drive me to school.”