Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Anurag Kashyap Is Not Keen To Make A Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Director Reveals The Real Reason

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he is reluctant to work with Shah Rukh Khan. This duo has not worked on a film yet.

X
Anurag Kashyap, Shah Rukh Khan Photo: X
info_icon

Anurag Kashyap has worked with some of the most talented actors in the industry. However, the filmmaker has yet to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, Kashyap opened up about why he has not worked with the actor yet. He also revealed why he is not keen on working with the actor in the future.

In a conversation with Humans Of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he has not worked with Shah Rukh Khan yet despite his global fan base. He mentioned that it was impossible to make a movie with the actor because of his fans. He said how his fans want to see the actor in the same roles and have typecast him. He said, “My favorite Shah Rukh Khan film is ‘Chak De India’. Also ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. In his beginning stage, SRK worked with everybody. But it is impossible to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan now. I aspired it once and I like him a lot, but I am very scared of fans now. In this day and age of social media, I am terrified by the fanbases big stars have. Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again. If that doesn’t happen fans reject it, so even actors get apprehensive about trying new things.”

Kashyap mentioned that he is scared to work with Khan because he would make a film that he wants and ideally what his fans seek. He continued, “Hence I am scared because I will make the film I want to and not just cater to the fans. The repercussions or consequences of what happens then can cost you a lot. So it’s not in my capacity to cater to SRK’s aura or enigma. If his film ‘Fan’ would have worked, I could have said that I too have the courage to work with him.”

On the work front, Kashyap had last helmed ‘Kennedy.’ He will be next seen in ‘Maharaja’ where he will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is currently working on ‘King’ with Suhana Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Retains Assam Hold But Loses Grip On Northeast
  2. Mamata’s TMC Holds Bengal Fort, Wins 29 Of 42 seats
  3. Pune Car Crash: Police Move Juvenile Justice Board To Seek Extension Of Teen's Remand
  4. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List
  5. India Deserves Faster Economic Growth That's Ecologically Sustainable: Jairam Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Anurag Kashyap Is Not Keen To Make A Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Director Reveals The Real Reason
  2. Prabhas Announces 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark
  4. Shekhar Suman Praises Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood, Says Son Adhyayan Can Learn From Her Trajectory
  5. Neha Sharma Expresses Gratitude For Her Father's Supporters In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Sports News
  1. Major League Cricket: Pat Cummins Signs Four-Year Contract With San Francisco Unicorns
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  3. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing
  4. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout
  5. Women's Euro 2025: England's Qualification Hopes 'Boosted' After France Win
World News
  1. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  2. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  3. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  4. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  5. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Key Post-Result Meets In Delhi Today; INDIA To Decide PM Face Says Thackeray