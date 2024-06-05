In a conversation with Humans Of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he has not worked with Shah Rukh Khan yet despite his global fan base. He mentioned that it was impossible to make a movie with the actor because of his fans. He said how his fans want to see the actor in the same roles and have typecast him. He said, “My favorite Shah Rukh Khan film is ‘Chak De India’. Also ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. In his beginning stage, SRK worked with everybody. But it is impossible to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan now. I aspired it once and I like him a lot, but I am very scared of fans now. In this day and age of social media, I am terrified by the fanbases big stars have. Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again. If that doesn’t happen fans reject it, so even actors get apprehensive about trying new things.”