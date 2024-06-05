Anurag Kashyap has worked with some of the most talented actors in the industry. However, the filmmaker has yet to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, Kashyap opened up about why he has not worked with the actor yet. He also revealed why he is not keen on working with the actor in the future.
In a conversation with Humans Of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he has not worked with Shah Rukh Khan yet despite his global fan base. He mentioned that it was impossible to make a movie with the actor because of his fans. He said how his fans want to see the actor in the same roles and have typecast him. He said, “My favorite Shah Rukh Khan film is ‘Chak De India’. Also ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. In his beginning stage, SRK worked with everybody. But it is impossible to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan now. I aspired it once and I like him a lot, but I am very scared of fans now. In this day and age of social media, I am terrified by the fanbases big stars have. Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again. If that doesn’t happen fans reject it, so even actors get apprehensive about trying new things.”
Kashyap mentioned that he is scared to work with Khan because he would make a film that he wants and ideally what his fans seek. He continued, “Hence I am scared because I will make the film I want to and not just cater to the fans. The repercussions or consequences of what happens then can cost you a lot. So it’s not in my capacity to cater to SRK’s aura or enigma. If his film ‘Fan’ would have worked, I could have said that I too have the courage to work with him.”
On the work front, Kashyap had last helmed ‘Kennedy.’ He will be next seen in ‘Maharaja’ where he will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is currently working on ‘King’ with Suhana Khan.