Helen Mirren: No Point Getting Upset Over Awards Snubs

"It's so difficult, it's not a running race, you know, you can't -- Christopher Nolan's work on 'Oppenheimer' was spectacular, extraordinary. But for me, Greta's work was so out there, it was so brave, it was something we'd never seen before. I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did."

Helen also confirmed rumours that there is a deleted scene from 'Barbie' in which she fought with a "drunk" Olivia Colman as the 'Crown' actress attempted to take over her narrator job, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We did shoot that scene, yes we did. I'd love to see it sometime."