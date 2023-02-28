HCA Issues Statement On Why NTR Jr Didn't Attend Ceremony To Calm Fans Down

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Continuing its string of wins, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' recently bagged five awards at the recently concluded HCA awards. While Ram Charan was seen during the ceremony, the absence of the film's other lead, NTR Jr left his fans fuming.

NTR Jr
NTR Jr IANS

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 6:47 pm

The hullabaloo reached a point where Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) itself had to step in and issue a clarification over why the actor, who played Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's magnum opus, didn't attend the ceremony.
 

Taking to its Twitter handle, the HCA released a statement saying that they had indeed invited the actor but he couldn't be there as he is busy shooting for another film in India and his work commitment kept him away from the ceremony.

The statement read: "Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

At the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, 'RRR' won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated 'Naatu Naatu' and also the special 'spotlight' award.

Tags

Art & Entertainment HCA Awards Hollywood Critics Association SS Rajamouli NTR Jr RRR Ram Charan Komaram Bheem Magnum Opus
