Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Trolls; Says, 'Leave Me Alone, I'm Minding My Business'

Model Hailey Bieber has often been trolled for her relationship with her husband singer Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Trolls; Says, 'Leave Me Alone, I'm Minding My Business'
Hailey Bieber Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 10:46 am

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is not one to mince her words. She took to TikTok recently to ask her haters to leave her alone. She shared a video where she spoke about how she is doing what she wants to do and they should just let her be.

In the video, she said, “Leave me alone at this point. I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please! (sic)." 

Related stories

Hailey Bieber Released From Hospital After Being Admitted For Brain Condition

Happy Birthday Justin Bieber: Top Five Highest Grossing Songs By The Pop Star

Justin and Hailey Bieber On Their Married Life So Far: We Want A Young Family

While she doesn’t talk about any trolling incident in particular, she does mention that it’s been going on for a while now. “Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly, that's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please," she continued. 

Hailey Bieber has been the subject of incessant trolling during the time of her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber’s previous relationship with his ex, singer-actress Selena Gomez, was an eight-year on-again, off-again relationship. While fans say it ended for good in 2018, it has also made things worse for Hailey Bieber. 

In 2019, after Gomez released the song ‘Lose You To Love Me’, which was touted to be for Justin Bieber and it was Hailey Bieber who had to fend off haters online. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber began dating within three months of his split with Gomez. In the song, there are lines that say, ‘In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy’, and trolls assumed that this was because of Hailey Bieber.

Gomez did ask her fans to stop the trolling in a video, which she later deleted. “I am grateful for the response the song is getting," she said, "However I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never ever be by that,” she added.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Trolling TikTok TikTok Celebrities Hollywood Instagram Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Selena Gomez Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Roanuz Redefining Sports-Tech From Cricket, To Football And Even Kabaddi

Roanuz Redefining Sports-Tech From Cricket, To Football And Even Kabaddi

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India