Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Trolls; Says, 'Leave Me Alone, I'm Minding My Business'

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is not one to mince her words. She took to TikTok recently to ask her haters to leave her alone. She shared a video where she spoke about how she is doing what she wants to do and they should just let her be.

In the video, she said, “Leave me alone at this point. I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please! (sic)."

While she doesn’t talk about any trolling incident in particular, she does mention that it’s been going on for a while now. “Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly, that's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please," she continued.

Hailey Bieber has been the subject of incessant trolling during the time of her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber’s previous relationship with his ex, singer-actress Selena Gomez, was an eight-year on-again, off-again relationship. While fans say it ended for good in 2018, it has also made things worse for Hailey Bieber.

In 2019, after Gomez released the song ‘Lose You To Love Me’, which was touted to be for Justin Bieber and it was Hailey Bieber who had to fend off haters online. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber began dating within three months of his split with Gomez. In the song, there are lines that say, ‘In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy’, and trolls assumed that this was because of Hailey Bieber.

Gomez did ask her fans to stop the trolling in a video, which she later deleted. “I am grateful for the response the song is getting," she said, "However I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never ever be by that,” she added.