Gurmeet Choudhary Eats Only Protein-Rich Boiled Food, Stays In Shape By 'Muting' His Taste Buds

The actor recently shared on social media that he hasn't eaten a samosa in 14 years. When asked how he keeps the food temptation at bay, he said that he has muted his taste buds. He told IANS: "If you want a good physique or if you want to do something good in life, then you have to stop caring about your taste buds. I don’t have taste buds; in an athlete’s life, we shouldn’t focus on taste buds, so I am living that way." Talking about healthy alternatives to tempting food, he said: "Nothing fried, nothing refined. Cutting sugar, etc. If I feel like having something sweet like I need sugar in my body, then I consume blueberries, coffee, dark chocolate, or curd." Sharing his advice for all fitness aspirants, he said: "If you want to achieve anything in your life, in any field, and excel in it, then you need to be disciplined about your diet. One should control their sugar and carbs intake in order to stay fit and healthy."