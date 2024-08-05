Art & Entertainment

Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good

Gulshan Devaiah took to his social media to talk about the poor performance of 'Ulajh.' The movie has earned Rs 2.9 crore in two days of its release.

Ulajh
'Ulajh' Photo: X
info_icon

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, ‘Ulajh’ was released in theatres on Friday. This Sudhanshu Saria spy movie has not been able to resonate much with the audience or the critics. As reported by Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 2.9 crore two days after its release. Amidst this underwhelming performance of the film, Devaiah took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the film’s performance.

Taking to his X, Gulshan Devaiah quote tweeted a news article that talked about the box office day 2 collection of ‘Ulajh.’ The news report said, “#Ulajh box office collection day 2: #JanhviKapoor film continues to struggle.” Sharing the report, he talked about struggle and commented on the film’s performance. The actor said, “Struggle is the salt that makes success taste good. The ones who don’t embrace the struggle will never achieve anything worthwhile. This is a tough business. Period.”

Take a look at Devaiah's tweet here.

The tweet has fetched a lot of mixed reactions from his fans. Some of his fans took to the comments to offer support, while others mentioned that the film might have done well if it was released on OTT rather than in theatres. Reacting to the tweet, one fan wrote, “Sir it's a question of removing the big screen obsession and going where the consumers are going - OTT is the future. This would have found love and appreciation and big numbers on OTT. But wrongly distributed by going to cinemas.” A second fan commented, “It's the new world even here Hollywood movies struggling too ppl got too many options on streaming platforms.” A third fan mentioned, “The movie has a good word of mouth so it will grow I think.”

‘Ulajh’ clashed with Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ Both the films are struggling with their box office collection as they are competing with Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

