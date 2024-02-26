Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Passes Away: Celebs Mourn The Demise Of The Legendary Singer

Ghazal maestro and playback singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday, February 26 due to a prolonged illness. He was 72. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family. The singer was not keeping well for the last few days and he passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.
Pankaj Udhas' family released a statement confirming the death of the Padma Shri awardee. The statement shared by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas read: "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family."
Condolences messages have poured in for the legendary singer on social media. Indian singer and musician, Anup Jalota mourned Pankaj Udhas' demise as he wrote, ''Shocking .... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time''.
Manoj Bajpayee is also saddened by the death of the veteran singer. ''Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur ! ॐ शान्ति उत्तम कलाकार उत्तम इंसान !,'' wrote 'The Family Man' actor.
''Heartbreaking. .One of the kindest gentlemen in the music business. Was always so warm and encouraging from the first time we met. My deepest condolences to Faridaji and the family. Rest in Peace Pankaj ji. Thank you for the music #pankajudhas,'' wrote Sophie Choudry.
Aahana Kumra wrote, ''I’m so sorry to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti''.
Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ''Huge loss to the music world .. #PankajUdhas ji’s music touched millions of hearts across the planet. His legacy will live on for ever. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones''.
Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat. He started his musical journey at a very young age and became popular in the 1980s and 1990s.