From Not Wanting To Sing 'Chitthi' To Mentoring John Abraham, A Melodious Life Lived Well

Udhas, who passed into eternity on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72, however, had not planned to become a singer. He was training to play the tabla at the Sangeet Natya Academy in Rajkot, where he had been enrolled along with his brothers by his father, Keshubhai Udhas, a government official who had learnt to play the dilruba from Ustad Abdul Karim Khan.

Seeing his father play his favorite dilruba in his spare time inspired Udhas to pursue music seriously. His elder brothers, Manhar and Nirmal Udhas, also went on to become Hindi and Gujarati playback singers, but none of them attained the critical success that Pankaj Udhas did in his lifetime.