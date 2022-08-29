Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

From 'Maharani' To 'Monica', Huma Qureshi's Sizzling Transformation

A new set of stills released on Monday from the Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Monica, O My Darling', set to be streamed on Netflix, shows the 'Maharani' star looking strikingly different from her Rabri Devi-inspired homemaker-turned-Chief Minister character in the SonyLIV series.

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi Instagram/ @iamhumaq

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 5:20 pm

A new set of stills released on Monday from the Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Monica, O My Darling', set to be streamed on Netflix, shows the 'Maharani' star looking strikingly different from her Rabri Devi-inspired homemaker-turned-Chief Minister character in the SonyLIV series.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Huma wrote in the caption: "Reason to watch. Iska story achcha hai."

The film is a neo-noir crime-drama thriller directed by Vasan Bala, who has earlier made films like 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', and has served as Anurag Kashyap's associate on his films in the past.

The team of 'Monica, O My Darling' joined Films Day and spoke to the audience about working together, the unique genre and what went behind the making of the film.

Commenting on the occasion, Vasan Bala said: "'Monica, O My Darling' has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure."

'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. The film was announced last year in July.

Directed by Vasan Bala, produced by Matchbox Shots, 'Monica, O My Darling' also stars Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan.

Interestingly, all members of the main cast has previously collaborated with Netflix before, barring Sikandar Kher, who gained recognition with his role of Daulat in the Sushmita Sen-starrer Disney Plus Hotstar series 'Aarya'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Maharani Maharani Season 2 Monica O My Darling Netflix Rajkummar Rao Radhika Apte Sikander Kher Sukant Goel Akansha Ranjan Art And Entertainment Huma Qureshi India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts