For Naila Grrewal, Working With Ravi Kishan, Tanvi Azmi Was Like Attending Acting School

Actress Naila Grrewal, who garnered a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming series 'Maamla Legal Hai', shared that working with artistes like Ravi Kishan, Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala felt like attending an acting institution for her.

Surrounded by veteran actors such as Ravi Kishan, Tanvi Azmi, Yashpal Sharma, Vivek Mushran, and Brijendra Kala, Naila found herself immersed in a world of talent and wisdom.

The actress revealed that every interaction with her co-actors provided invaluable insights, enriching her craft and deepening her industry experience.

"Working on 'Maamla Legal Hai' was truly a transformative experience for me. Being in the presence of such seasoned actors was akin to attending an acting institution. I learned so much from each of them, and their guidance has had a profound impact on my approach to acting," Naila expressed.

In the series, Naila portrays the role of a lawyer.

"I feel fortunate to have been part of such a talented ensemble cast," Naila added.

"Playing a lawyer in 'Maamla Legal Hai' allowed me to explore new facets of my craft, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an entertaining and thought-provoking series," she said.

The show is set to return for the second season, following a great response from the audience.

