Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Shares His Bad Experience With Go First Airline

Filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik described the situation in great detail in his post.

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Shares His Bad Experience With Go First Airline
Satish Kaushik Instagram/satishkaushik2178

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 10:25 am

Netizens have taken notice of a post by filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik. Kaushik shared his bad experience with Go First Airlines on Instagram and Twitter. He described his terrible flight from Mumbai to Dehradun and said that the airline was using "dubious ways to profit from customers.”

Kaushik detailed an account of the issue. He began his message by describing how he had booked two tickets for a trip from Mumbai to Dehradun, but one of the seats was assigned to another person who refused to give up their seat. "My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik / Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum-Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle seat to another passenger in spite of my office paying for it. Mr Zubin from Go First tried to help by telling the other passenger that he would adjust his next flight since the flight was full and there was no seat but that passenger was adamant," read the caption, according to a report by India Today.

He further added, ”after the fellow passenger did not get a seat and the flight was on hold I decided to offer the seat to him. Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me. The Air hostess told me that I will mail her airline office about this unfortunate glitch from their side and give you an apology. Zubin told me that I will inform the office to get a refund of the money for that seat.”

Related stories

Satish Kaushik: I Am Doing More Work Now Than I Did In My 20s

Satish Kaushik Opens Up On Why He Likes To Work With New Age Filmmakers

Satish Kaushik: ‘Kabir Singh’ Was An Adapted Copy Of ‘Tere Naam’

However, Kaushik’s refund is yet to be processed by the airline.

With over 1,100 likes, Kaushik’s post drew a lot of attention, with people sharing their negative experiences with the same airline. 

Go First Airways has apologised for the inconvenience caused in response to Kaushik's tweet.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Bad Experience Go First Airline Mumbai Dehradun Twitter Instagram Satish Kaushik India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?