Siddharth Anand-directorial 'Fighter' was released in theatres ahead of the Republic Day. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer opened at Rs 22.5 crore and on Day 2, it collected Rs 39.5 crore at the box office. On Day 3, 'Fighter' collections dropped as it earned Rs 27.5 crore and on Day 4, on its first Sunday, the movie minted Rs 29 crore. On its first Monday, Day 5 the aerial drama saw a huge drop in its collections as it pocketed only Rs 8 crore. On Tuesday, Day 6, 'Fighter' collected Rs 7.75 crore (early estimates), reported Sacnilk.
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Witnesses Further Slump
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 6: 'Fighter' released in theatres on January 25. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer witnessed a lower number on the sixth day of its release.
'Fighter's total box office collection on Day 6 stands at Rs 134.25 crore at the domestic market and Rs 215.8 crore worldwide.
Advertisement
It had an overall 12.77% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows witnessed 8.50% occupancy, afternoon shows 10.77%, evening shows 12.82% and night shows had footfalls of 18.97%.
Advertisement
'Fighter' has got mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Some have called it 'jingoistic'. However, at an event, Siddharth called 'Fighter' a 'nationalistic' film.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's friend and badminton player, PV Sindhu gave a shout-out to 'Fighter'. On Tuesday, she shared the film's poster and penned a note that read: "What a movieeee, Hrithik [Roshan] and Deepika just uff, Anil (Kapoor) sir, just timeless," accompanied by red heart emojis. Deepika reshared Sindhu's post on her Instagram Stories with a "love you" note.
Advertisement
In Outlook India's review, Garima Das gave 'Fighter' 3 stars and said: This is not Siddharth Anand's best work but not the worst either. He deserves applause for treating the audience with this larger-than-life first-ever aerial drama. Nothing new was presented plotwise but the breathtaking aerial action sequences are something the audience will witness for the first time on the big screen. Hrithik and Deepika totally wow with their sizzling chemistry and it doesn't feel like they have shared the screen for the first time. 'Fighter' combines elements of high-octane aerial stunts, suspense, and emotional depth that make it an engaging cinematic experience and big spectacle.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.