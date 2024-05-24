Fashion

Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Walks The Red Carpet In An Elegant Gaurav Gupta Strapless Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari has made her first appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2024
The esteemed Cannes Film Festival is going on in full swing, drawing several well-known personalities and luminaries from all over the world to the scenic French Riviera. Among the glittering array of attendees from India, Aditi Rao Hydari has now walked the red carpet, turning heads with her choice of attire. Stepping onto the red carpet, the actress donned a classic black and white ensemble.

On Thursday, May 23, she graced the red carpet to attend the screening of ‘L'Amour Ouf’ (‘Beating Hearts’), which has been directed by Gilles Lellouche. She has been invited as a guest of cosmetics giant, L’Oreal Paris, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

After teasing her fans and followers with several off-the-red-carpet looks, and building up anticipation for what the fashion icon will wear, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress finally made her grand entrance at the main event, captivating all with her stunning presence. Clad in a figure-hugging velvet gown exuding regal vibes, the 37-year-old star looked stunning in a custom-made black and white gown from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta’s Spring 2024 collection. The eye-catching part were the voluminous side drapes in ivory, which only accentuated the gown.

Adorned with multiple elegant pearl earrings and finger rings, she epitomized timeless sophistication. With radiant and minimal make-up, and her hair elegantly tied in a tight high-top knot, the actress has made it to the list of one of the best-dressed celebrities at Cannes this year.

Before her grand entrance at the main event, the ‘Padmaavat’ actress delighted fans with a flowy black and yellow ensemble as she walked around the French city. Additionally, a fun video of her doing her internet-breaking Gaja Gamini walk in the attire quickly went viral. She also attended an event at the Bharat Pavilion in gold ethnic attire.

Aditi Rao Hydari
Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For those not versed, this is Hydari’s third time at the Film Festival; her debut being in 2022.

