Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes

As audiences remain captivated by the dreamy world of ‘Heeramandi,’ its lead actress, Aditi Rao Hydari, has transported a touch of that enchantment to the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Earning immense praise for her remarkable portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly praised Netflix web series, she recreated her iconic Gaja Gamini walk to ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jaao’ while walking in the French Riviera town.
After making her appearance at an event at the Bharat Pavilion on Wednesday, the actress stepped out in the city with her team to delight fans with yet another stunning appearance. However, it was the recreation of her walk from ‘Heeramandi’ that stole the show. She shared a video of herself performing the viral walk on the streets of Cannes, adorned in a vibrant, summer-ready floral gown.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, she captioned it, “#lorealparisindia #Cannes2024 Walking into Cannes like.” The clip begins with the actress holding an umbrella, and doing the Gaja Gamini walk with her Cannes team members. After a few seconds, they turn and burst into laughter, but Aditi continues with her viral walk.
After sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, the actress quickly followed up with some new stunning photos of her in the same yellow floral dress. The dress, from the designer label Gauri and Nanika, is perfect for summer and looks elegant too. She paired her dress with chunky white sneakers and simple gold jewellery, which included drop earrings and multiple rings. With complementing make-up, she tied her long hair in a messy low bun, with some loose strands framing her face. She captioned it, “Pocket full of sunshine.”
Aditi Rao Hydari touched down at Cannes on Tuesday. The actress, who is set to walk the red carpet soon, is making her second appearance at the esteemed Film Festival.