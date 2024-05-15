Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts To Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In ‘Heeramandi’, Credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Getting It Right

Thanking Sanjay Leela Bhansali for helping her ace the move, Aditi, in an interview with Connect Cine, revealed how the filmmaker was involved in it along with choreographer Kruti Mahesh. She said, “I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn’t expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).’ He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song.”