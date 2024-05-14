Art & Entertainment

Is ‘Heeramandi 2’ Unlikely? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals He Won't 'Ever Be Able To Make It Again'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali called ‘Heeramandi’ a very difficult project, and called the process of making it ‘taxing’.

X, Netflix
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Heeramandi' Photo: X, Netflix
info_icon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been grabbing all the attention ever since it was released on Netflix on May 1. While fans and critics have been lauding the show, it has left everyone wondering if ‘Heeramandi’ season 2 is planned or not? However, going by Bhansali’s latest hint, it looks like there will not be a season 2 of the much-loved show.

In a latest featurette released on IMDB, Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes the viewers on a tour of the set of the series, while sharing details of its grandeur and the making. However, he called the entire process ‘taxing’, and said, “We’ve made it, I’ve enjoyed making it, and I’m thankful to God that we made it… It was a very difficult project. Nobody else will ever be able to make Heeramandi again, nor will I be able to make it again, because it happens once.”

Sharing how he had the idea for the series in his mind for over 20 years, Bhansali mentioned, “After every film, Heeramandi would come out. But I would say, it’s too vast, it’s too epic to be made into a two-hour film. Finally, the time came and we said, "let's make it into a series because that will do justice to the vastness of it.” He asserted how he wanted to make ‘three big-sized, four big-sized films’ in one series.

Further revealing how the plight of the courtesans drew him to the story, the filmmaker stated, “They were queens also, but they had personal angst. They have personal joys and celebrations, but there’s sadness and pathos. All of this has to be felt in the architecture. The set has to come alive when the actor walks in, it has to come alive. When the cameraman lights it, it has to come alive. I would want a certain kind of textile, and it comes alive when the cameraman lights it and the actor wears it. It’s very important to create a certain atmosphere. I would want a certain kind of music playing non-stop, constantly on the set.”

‘Heeramandi’, which boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, is set in the pre-Independence era. The series also has Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badusshah and Indresh Malik playing key roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
  2. Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics
  3. Stampede-like Situation At Thane Railway Station After Dust Storm in Mumbai Delays Trains | VIDEO
  4. SC Pulls Up IMA Chief For Interview In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: '...Lampooing The Court'
  5. Ruckus In MCD House Over Swati Maliwal's Assault Allegation
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  2. Babil Khan Hints At Breakup With Mystery Girl In An Emotional Post: You Never Really Move On
  3. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  4. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  5. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
Sports News
  1. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. EPL Permutations: What Does Arsenal Need To Do To Win The Title - Explainer
  5. Elon Musk Forecasts Full Solution To Chess Within 10 Years; Grandmasters React Strongly
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival