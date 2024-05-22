Aditi Rao Hydari Opts For A Golden Ethnic Outfit For First Cannes 2024 Appearance; Check Out

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been getting all the love for her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is geared up to walk the red carpet at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, the actress was seen attending an event at the Bharat Pavilion. For her look, Aditi opted for a golden ethnic attire, paired with golden jumkas and gajra.
Sharing photos with the actor, PIB In Meghalaya wrote on X (formally Twitter), "Renowned Indian DOP (director of photography) Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at Cannes Film Festival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award! The Bharat Pavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari." Aditi spoke about the cinematographer at the event.
After Aishwarya Rai, Aditi will be walking the red carpet of the prestigious film festival as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.
Early on Tuesday, she shared new photos of herself on Instagram when she left India for France. She looked casual in a white jacket with a pair of black pants and a matching cap in the photos. Adiit wrote in her caption, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, Santu, Panks, Shakeel May the force be with us! We are worth it!!!! @lorealparis @lorealindia.”
For those caught unaware, Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022, and even attended the film festival in 2023. She was last seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. It premiered on Netflix on May 1.