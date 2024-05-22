Aditi Rao Hydari Opts For A Golden Ethnic Outfit For First Cannes 2024 Appearance; Check Out

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been getting all the love for her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is geared up to walk the red carpet at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, the actress was seen attending an event at the Bharat Pavilion. For her look, Aditi opted for a golden ethnic attire, paired with golden jumkas and gajra.