Art & Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Back At 'Padmaavat', Says She'll Never Say No To 'Mehrunisa Cameo'

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', reminisced about her role as Mehrunisa in the auteur's 2018 historical drama 'Padmaavat', expressing gratitude for having lived a 'full life'.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', reminisced about her role as Mehrunisa in the auteur's 2018 historical drama 'Padmaavat', expressing gratitude for having lived a 'full life'.

The gorgeous diva said that she would never turn down a 'Mehrunisa' kind of cameo if it ever comes up.

Talking to IANS, Aditi fondly recalled her bond with Bhansali, saying her relationship with Sanjay is from the heart.

"I am very protective of him. I feel he is very precious, and he should just be protected. For me, it's a huge blessing and a blessing from him. When he called me for Mehrunisa, he said that of the four, it's the smallest part, but believe me, it will be beautiful. I just love him, his cinema, his mind, and his heart so much. I said you don't have to say any of that, sir, I am there. This was also sometimes back, I was a little more 'kacha', so I was just grateful to be a part of his vision," Aditi, who was part of the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat' told IANS.

Advertisement

Aditi shared how she was always longing to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali song, dance and wanted to spend some more time with him on set.

"I wanted to do a full-fledged heroine role with him. But the magic is that you know Mehrunisa was also 'complete'. The 20-25-minute role was a complete role. She sat in people's hearts, and the kind of love Mehrunisa got was incredible. And that's the magic of a great director. With Bibbojaan and 'Heeramandi', I felt I have got more time with a person that I respect and love. I got to live a full life. I just got to be around a genius and absorb. And you know one, two, or three times are not enough with directors like Sanjay. It's addictive, you want to keep working with him," she shared.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Aditi Rao Hydari with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When asked about a specific role she desires in Bhansali's project, Aditi said: "Whatever role he calls me for, I know it will be something special. I believe that he will do something special with me. I feel the role should touch your heart. You can do that in 20 minutes, two hours, or eight hours. So, it depends on what is being created."

"Obviously, the child in me wants to be the protagonist of a film because you get to live that life longer and you get to be with the director. And obviously, that is my priority. So if a 'Mehrunisa' kind of cameo comes up I will never say no," said Aditi, who last featured in the Tamil romantic drama 'Hey! Sinamika'.

Aditi concluded by saying, "I feel like abroad actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Brad Pitt -- with the great directors, they go on and do these cameos, and they make a mark. So why should we fear. I don't think people are thinking that much today. I think they are growing up and changing. But of course, the heroine, protagonist, the full picture, but if a role like this comes, I am game."

'Heeramandi' also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The series is streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  2. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  3. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  4. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
  5. Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
  5. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  2. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  3. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  4. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  5. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase