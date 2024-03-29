Art & Entertainment

Farida Jalal Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Welcome To The Jungle'? Here's What We Know

A recent report reveals that Farida Jalal has joined 'Welcome To The Jungle.' This third film from the 'Welcome' franchise is being helmed by Ahmed Khan.

IMDb
Farida Jalal, 'Welcome To The Jungle' Photo: IMDb
When the first look of the third film of the ‘Welcome’ franchise was unveiled last year, the poster generated significant buzz on social media. Titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ fans have high hopes from the movie because of the ensemble cast it boasts of. A recent report reveals that the makers have roped in veteran actor, Farida Jalal, to play an important role in the film.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Farida Jalal has been roped in for a pivotal role in ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The 75-year-old actor was last seen in the 2020 film, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman.’ The report quoted a source who said that the actor takes up fewer projects these days. It also added that she is highly selective of the roles that she signs up for.

Speaking to the news portal, the source said, “Farida Ji takes up fewer projects nowadays due to her age and because she’s selective about the work she does. However, she was on board when she heard the script and found it to be a family entertainer. She has maintained one thing all these years – she always stars in films that a family can sit and watch together, right from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001) to ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ (2018).”

Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is being helmed by Ahmed Khan. In an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, Tandon recalled, “I think it’s a big party that’s happening there! We are having a blast. Shooting that was so much fun!”

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is scheduled to release in theatres in December.

