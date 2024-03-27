Akshay Kumar Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran For Working On 'Aadujeevitham' For 16 Years

At the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar talked about ‘Aadujeevitham’ and lauded Prithviraj Sukumaran for how much time and energy he dedicated to the film. He talked about how amazed he was by the trailer of the film when Sukumaran showed it to him. He mentioned that he has asked to call him for the screening. He said, “He showed me the trailer, and usually I do not go for movie screenings, but I’ve asked him to call me for the screening. I will go for it because it looks so interesting. All of you must watch it.”