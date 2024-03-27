Akshay Kumar Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran For Working On 'Aadujeevitham' For 16 Years

Prithviraj Sukumaran has two back-to-back releases lined up. On one hand, there is his much-anticipated release – ‘Aadujeevitham’; on the other hand, there is his Bollywood comeback film – ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ At the trailer launch event of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the actor was spotted with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Alaya F. Akshay Kumar praised Sukumaran for his dedication to ‘Aadujeevitham’ at the event.
At the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar talked about ‘Aadujeevitham’ and lauded Prithviraj Sukumaran for how much time and energy he dedicated to the film. He talked about how amazed he was by the trailer of the film when Sukumaran showed it to him. He mentioned that he has asked to call him for the screening. He said, “He showed me the trailer, and usually I do not go for movie screenings, but I’ve asked him to call me for the screening. I will go for it because it looks so interesting. All of you must watch it.”
Kumar also praised Sukumaran for working on the film for years. Talking to Sukumaran, he asked, “I think you have been working on this movie for 2-3 years now.” To which Sukumaran clarified that he has been working on ‘Aadujeevitham’ for 16 years. Reacting to this statement, Kumar said, “Bete, kya kar rahe the 16 saal tak? (What were you guys doing for 16 years?) This man has worked on this film for 16 years! Unbelievable. Yahan 16 mahine humse ek picture pe kaam nahi kiya jaata (Here, we can’t even work on a film for 16 months). Hats off to him.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the role of Najeeb in ‘Aadujeevitham.’ The movie revolves around a man who had moved to the Middle East in search of a better job opportunity, but things went south, and he ends up working as a goat herder. The movie is set to release on March 28. The actor will also be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ where he will be playing the antagonist. The film will be released on March 10.